7 best chatbot software by MyIP
MyIP offers Panels specifically designed for web hosting solutions for the best possible result. Find a variety of tools, software for developers, and solutions to your every problem.”XANTHI, THRACE, GREECE, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chatbots are today in many ways an amazing tool that can be utilized by many types of businesses, websites, e-shops in any web hosting package.
— Haris Alatas
It can be a perfect 24-hour digital assistant, answering questions, bringing sales and leads, making appointments, and interacting with an audience.
Especially, chatbots combined with social media, and in particular, Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram DM give even more possibilities. They take advantage of the same advantages and the social media audience.
Today there are 3 types of chatbots software for WordPress sites:
1. The simple ones that follow specific chat flows that have been predefined
2. The smart ones that use AI and create chat streams
3. Hybrids, which combine simple and smart chatbots
Although creating a chatbot can be quite a complicated process, in recent years the development of ready-made solutions for chatbot applications has made things much easier.
Most chatbot software does not require any coding knowledge. Their installation is relatively simple and the creation of chat flows is done in a graphical environment, providing, in addition, many ready-made templates that will make the creation of the chatbot a breeze.
ManyChat offers through a fairly pleasant and easy environment the ability to create a chatbot for both Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram DM, but now also for SMS.
It provides many ready-made templates for eCommerce and lead generation, while it also supports several integrations with Shopify, PayPal, Stripe, Google Sheets, HubSpot, and thousands of apps through Zappier. It is drag-n-drop and really easy to install to start working with.
SurveySparrow chatbot is quite oriented towards creating custom surveys through chat. Ideal to get feedback and information from customers/visitors of a site with smart surveys, with the possibility of branching, multilingual and customizable.
It is extremely easy to use in creating chat flow and of course offers rich reporting and analytics and multiple integrations with Salesforce, Hubspot, Zappier, etc.
Drift chatbots are mainly focused on B2B and even more on the lead generation without forms. The purpose of Drift chatbots is to ask questions and gather information to create potential customers in a business CRM.
Appointments can be made automatically for sales teams based on availability in calendars. It can work with knowledge base tools (such as Zendesk) to display information on user queries. It is available to work on websites, but also Apps.
Zendesk Answer Bot is a chatbot solution that works seamlessly with the Zendesk Knowledge Base. It comes to cover support issues and to help those who work to support their business by serving customers.
Answer Bot uses the relevant help articles of the database to get information about users' questions, is multilingual, creates support tickets, and uses deep learning.
MobileMonkey's chatbot offers an Omni-Chat solution, as it can support Instagram, Web, Facebook Messenger, and SMS. It is offered for agencies as well as for small and medium enterprises. It can also be used naturally with Facebook, Messenger, Ads, making it a powerful tool for more leads and sales. Easy to use and with really many useful features.
Chatfuel is a great and easy-to-use chatbot for Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. Of course, as a Facebook Messenger, it can also be installed on a new website or a website migration to MyIP. Chatfuel uses NLP (Natural Language Processing) to understand and recognize human phrases to send predefined answers.
It collects information from the people who interact with it and data about its performance. It can be used for Facebook, Messenger, Ads, for lead generation, support, and more.
Olark is a very good choice for a chatbot that focuses on lead generation, sales growth, and customer support. Provides chat field adaptability, complete chat history, real-time performance tracking, targeting, and automation.
Of course, here too there are many integrations, a platform for live chat support groups, and very good management. Olark excels at this.
MyIP net-Works O.E.
MyIP.gr
+30 215 215 4722
support@myip.gr
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
MyIP Hosting with Name and Reliability