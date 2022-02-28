NobelBiz’s Webinar Series Welcomes Loren Degn to talk about Training and Coaching Contact Center Supervisors
An authentic recipe for highly motivated and performing teams.
Supervising isn't just making sure people are doing their job. A good supervisor does that, but he also listens closer to the agents, finds ways to coach them, ways to help them get better.”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NobelBiz just released a brand-new webinar episode, featuring Loren Degn, a seasoned sales expert with years of experience on the call center floor, to talk about best practices in training and coaching Contact Centers supervisors.
— Loren Degn
Loren has a rich and successful history in the Telecommunications industry. He mastered unique skills in Management, Inside Sales Processes, and Business Development, focusing on helping Contact Center and Sales teams maximize and leverage the latest in Omnichannel technology while serving agents and supervisors in developing strong professional skills.
The 16th episode of the NobelBiz Webinar Series was premiered Thursday, February 24th, 2022 / 12 pm EST | 9 am PT and can now be accessed on-demand on the NobelBiz official website.
For this episode, NobelBiz experts aimed to explore the methodology and the best practices in training and coaching contact center supervisors to evolve into happy, inspiring, and performance-oriented professionals. The tips and tricks come as extra-bonus for the audience in the search for inspiration and quick actionable tactics.
The host of the show - Christian Montes will be joined by Loren Degn, Sales Engineer at NobelBiz – a life-long contact center supervisor with relevant practical experience, having managed more than 5000 agents across multiple industries.
Watch this episode to learn about:
- The Contact Center operations environment today
- What makes a good Contact Center supervisor - the “perfect blend of skill and will”
- Essential Supervisor skills - how to spot and nurture them
- Training and Coaching best practices
- How to boost Motivation through Gamification
- How technology can help in training, coaching, and engaging supervisors and teams
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, sms), social media, and voice in a single interface.
The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
