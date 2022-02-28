Marketing Agency Offers Services to Support Ukraine

Switch is providing free services to any individual or organisation with projects aiding Ukraine and its people.

VALLETTA, MALTA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Switch, a marketing agency based in Europe, is offering to provide its services for free to causes that support the Ukrainian people. Each employee will be providing at least one hour per day for humanitarian causes in aid of Ukraine. Using their industry expertise, they are willing to assist with any of the below initiatives:

- Spreading the word about humanitarian help
- Collecting donations
- Promoting Ukrainian businesses which are making a difference on the ground
- Spreading awareness of escape routes
- Help to counter propaganda
- Any other message that needs spreading as the situation unfolds.

Any individual or organisation that wishes to request assistance can do so by visiting this page and filling in the request form. The request will be assessed and replied to with urgency.

Switch’s areas of expertise include marketing, design, content writing, social media content creation and organisation, and more.

They are also inviting other companies and service providers to get in touch and offer their services for causes that support the Ukrainian people. Any participating organisations will be included on their website, along with their contact details.

Luke Azzopardi
Switch - Digital & Brand
+356 9926 3222
Switch - Digital & Brand is a team of incredibly talented, highly organised, and mostly humble humans who listen, understand, and then tell your brand’s story in the way your audience deserves to hear it. This translates to results you can quantify and communication so beautiful that you’ll want to lick it off your screen. Our digital marketing strategies are creative and our creative is strategic so we deliver ROI while helping you build lasting relationships with your audiences via an intuitive mix of web, social, influencer and performance marketing.

