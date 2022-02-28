Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Adams
Village of Seaman
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Monroe Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Clermont
Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2019
REISSUED
Franklin Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Coshocton
Coshocton City and County Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Green Inspiration Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Innovation Academy West
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Invictus High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Noble Academy Cleveland
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Erie
Perkins Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Fairfield
Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Franklin
Essential Care Partners, LLC
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Village of Brice
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Westwood Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
ZNC HEALTH CARE LLC
MED
01/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Geauga
Kenston Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Northwest Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Highland
Highland County General Health District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Painesville City Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lawrence
Fayette Township
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
Kenmore Preparatory Academy dba Toledo Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Oregon City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
Austintown Township
FFR
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Perry
Pleasant Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Putnam
Ottawa Glandorf Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Richland
Clear Fork Valley Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Madison Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Sandusky
Lakota Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Seneca
Fostoria City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Shelby
Anna Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Stark
Louisville City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Tuscarawas
Arrowhead Joint Fire District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
BOUAHOM HEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. DBA DISTINGUISHED ORTHOPEDIC HOME CARE, INC.
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.