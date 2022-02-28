Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

February 28, 2022                                                                 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Adams

Village of Seaman

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Monroe Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2019

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Franklin Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Coshocton City and County Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Green Inspiration Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Innovation Academy West

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Invictus High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Noble Academy Cleveland

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Erie

Perkins Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fairfield

Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Essential Care Partners, LLC

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Brice

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Westwood Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

ZNC HEALTH CARE LLC

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Kenston Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Northwest Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Highland

Highland County General Health District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Painesville City Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lawrence

Fayette Township

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Kenmore Preparatory Academy dba Toledo Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Oregon City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Austintown Township

 FFR

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry

Pleasant Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Ottawa Glandorf Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Richland

Clear Fork Valley Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Madison Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Sandusky

Lakota Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Seneca

Fostoria City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Shelby

Anna Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Stark

Louisville City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Arrowhead Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

 BOUAHOM HEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. DBA DISTINGUISHED ORTHOPEDIC HOME CARE, INC.

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

