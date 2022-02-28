For Immediate Release:

February 28, 2022

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Village of Seaman 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Monroe Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clermont Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority 10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2019 REISSUED Franklin Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton Coshocton City and County Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Green Inspiration Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Innovation Academy West IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Invictus High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Noble Academy Cleveland IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Erie Perkins Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Fairfield Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin Essential Care Partners, LLC MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Village of Brice 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Westwood Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 ZNC HEALTH CARE LLC MED 01/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Geauga Kenston Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Northwest Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Highland Highland County General Health District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Painesville City Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lawrence Fayette Township FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Kenmore Preparatory Academy dba Toledo Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Oregon City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning Austintown Township FFR 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Perry Pleasant Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Putnam Ottawa Glandorf Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Richland Clear Fork Valley Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Madison Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Sandusky Lakota Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Seneca Fostoria City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Shelby Anna Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Stark Louisville City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Tuscarawas Arrowhead Joint Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren BOUAHOM HEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. DBA DISTINGUISHED ORTHOPEDIC HOME CARE, INC. MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

