Williston Barracks / VCOR and VAPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1001169
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 2/27/22 1544 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Woodbury Road, Woodbury VT
VIOLATION: Violation of conditions of release, violation of abuse prevention order
ACCUSED: Brian Pfaff
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 27, 2022 at approximately 1544 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to an address on West Woodbury Road, in the Town of Woodbury, for a violation of an abuse prevention order. The caller advised Brian Pfaff was in violation of an abuse prevention order, and court ordered conditions of release, by being at their address. Pfaff was issued court ordered conditions on February 22, 2022 in Washington County following his arraignment for an aggravated domestic assault arrest. Troopers located Pfaff walking from the address he was prohibited to be at and took him into custody without incident. Pfaff was later lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/28/22 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200.00
MUG SHOT: Attached.
