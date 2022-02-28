Williston Barracks / VCOR and VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1001169

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 2/27/22 1544 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Woodbury Road, Woodbury VT

VIOLATION: Violation of conditions of release, violation of abuse prevention order

ACCUSED: Brian Pfaff

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 27, 2022 at approximately 1544 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to an address on West Woodbury Road, in the Town of Woodbury, for a violation of an abuse prevention order. The caller advised Brian Pfaff was in violation of an abuse prevention order, and court ordered conditions of release, by being at their address. Pfaff was issued court ordered conditions on February 22, 2022 in Washington County following his arraignment for an aggravated domestic assault arrest. Troopers located Pfaff walking from the address he was prohibited to be at and took him into custody without incident. Pfaff was later lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/28/22 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: Attached.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742