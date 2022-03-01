MI Welcomes TotalEnergies Marine Fuels as Association's Newest Member
TotalEnergies Marine Fuels’ bunkering expertise and their work on low-carbon methanol projects and technologies creates opportunities for great synergies with our existing member companies”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome TotalEnergies Marine Fuels as our newest member company. TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is global, multi-energy company TotalEnergies’ dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities.
— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
In line with TotalEnergies’ ambition of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, together with society, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has its strategic focus on providing cleaner and lower-carbon marine fuel solutions that will effectively support its shipping customers’ energy needs and decarbonization strategies.
"Low-carbon methanol is emerging as one of the promising alternative marine fuel contenders, with strong potential to significantly reduce harmful greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the maritime industry,” noted Frederic Meyer, Strategy and Projects Director of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels. “We are pleased to join the Methanol Institute and look forward to connect with association members to identify opportunities and partnerships that will help to advance and standardize the application of low-carbon methanol as a marine fuel.”
TotalEnergies is working on various projects related to low-carbon methanol technologies. One initiative is the e-CO2Met, a pilot project launched in June 2021 near TotalEnergies’ Leuna refinery with the goal to convert CO2 with renewable electric energy to methanol.
# About the Methanol Institute #
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.
About TotalEnergies Marine Fuels
With over three decades of market experience, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is TotalEnergies’ dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities. A long-term partner to the global shipping industry, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels serves more than 200 shipping customers across over 120 ports in Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. Its headquarters is located in Singapore, with two satellite offices in Paris and Geneva.
In order to help its shipping customers adopt the cleanest available marine fuels today, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has made key investments to supply marine LNG, bioLNG and biofuels at strategic bunker hubs. As part of its ongoing work in various maritime coalitions and cross-industry R&D initiatives, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is also helping to shape the production of decarbonized future fuels for shipping.
