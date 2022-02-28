A DYNAMIC EVENING WITH GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATED ACTOR MICHAEL EALY
PowerTalk Presents: “Creative Conversations” Speaker Series in Charlotte, NC
The key? Don’t quit, and those are words to live by in every area of your life. We will talk about that more when we meet.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February 28, 2022 (Charlotte, NC) – Join Golden Globe nominated actor Michael Ealy for PowerTalk’s speaker series, Creative Conversations. You have a chance to get up close and personal with the award-winning actor at the Knight Theater in Uptown Charlotte Friday, March 18.
— Michael Ealy
Ealy will be fulfilling one of his lifelong goals as he shares some of the challenges he has faced and how he overcame them. Look forward to an open and honest dialogue as he talks about his journey from childhood to becoming one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.
You will discover things about Ealy that are not portrayed on the screen, things that illustrate the highs and lows of being a celebrity. He will also talk about ways to navigate the entertainment business and allow you to peek into his life away from Hollywood. He will be sharing information with you that can be used across a broad spectrum of life and careers.
Michael has been looking forward to an interactive conversation like this for some time and hopes sharing his personal experiences will build a new mindset of greatness and inspiration. “People believe that everything in life comes from a big break,” Ealy says. “The reality is that it takes many years to even get to where I am, and that means hearing the word ‘no’ a lot. The key? Don’t quit, and those are words to live by in every area of your life. We will talk about that more when we meet.”
Experience Creative Conversations by PowerTalk the VIP way. Packages include a pre-show meet and greet with Michael and a VIP gift bag. VIP guests will also have a chance to capture the memory with a personal photo alongside the superstar.
The opportunity to spend an evening with Michael Ealy is brought to you by PowerTalk, which was created in the mind of its founder, Arthur G. Smith, right here in Charlotte some years back. “I grew up in Charlotte,” Smith said, “so you can imagine how excited I am to have my company get Michael to lead this powerful and important conversation. He will not only give you an insight into the film industry, including what happens on-and-off the camera, he will also give you a chance to get to know him. You will be pleased to know what a great person he is.”
Charlotte’s aspiring community, rich in film and television talent, is an excellent venue to host
PowerTalk’s Creative Conversations with Michael Ealy.
WHAT: PowerTalk presents: Creative Conversations with Michael Ealy
WHEN: Friday, March 18 at 7:30 pm
WHERE: Knight Theater
430 S. Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
About PowerTalk
PowerTalk: an innovative forum that engages cultural icons as agents of change. This groundbreaking platform marshals the expertise of high-profile leaders in business, culture, and thought-and brings them to life through live and online speaking engagements.
