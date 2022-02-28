REPX appoints Amanda Harrison to Direct Business Development

Amanda Harrison - REPX SVP Business Development

LONDON, UK, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REPX's race to the top of the fintech world continues as it further bolsters its senior management team. The fintech, through products and a series of technologically advanced applications - all based on registered patents - and an innovative business model, allows sports clubs, entertainment and sports stars, celebrities, influencers, brands and cities with high tourist appeal to have their own personalized prepaid card. Along with a special App that allows them to connect with their followers, this innovative product boasts a significant potential increase in fan engagement. Reaching its target of nearly half a billion fans in soccer and Esports, REPX has already signed partnerships with 15 top football clubs of international relevance and growing fast.

As proof of a winning dynamism on the product front but also of the management team, the company has announced in recent days another excellent entry in its senior management, appointing Amanda Harrison with the post of SVP, Head of Business Development.

Harrison brings over 15 years of specialised experience in fintech, financial services, and payments industry. Her career has included impressive commercial leadership roles such as Vice President, Head of Sales at Paynetics UK and Head of Business Development for UK and Europe at PFS (EML Group) helping them both to increase market share. Prior to that she had long service, senior commercial roles at PPS (an Edenred Company), FIS Global, Omnio Group (formerly PCT) and Santander UK.

“I am delighted - said Harrison - to be joining REPX and their passionate and expert senior management team at the start of such an exciting fintech journey to help drive the business strategy and deliver results in 2022 and beyond. Social Commerce is at the heart of the REPX business model and it’s a market set to explode to an enormous $1.2trillion by 2025 as reported by Accenture. REPX are at the forefront of this transformation in payments and on a mission to be the global leaders in this market to bring Social Commerce to billions of sports and celebrity fans worldwide”. “REPX already has a wow factor portfolio of premiere sports clubs and global brands in partnership agreements and is uniquely positioned to provide banking services and exciting innovative products to the sports and entertainment world”.

Harrison will be reporting directly to Ian Clowes, newly appointed CEO of REPX. She will have an executive and hands on role in directing the REPX Business Development function including the development of its commercial partnerships and driving new business.

Ian Clowes, CEO at REPX, commented: “We are thrilled to have Amanda join the REPX team: she has built up a rich industry network of suppliers and partnerships whilst serving leadership roles at 6 of the top performing Banks and Electronic Money Issuance (EMI’s) in the UK, EEA and ROW. Her bank of valuable assets comes packed with a deep knowledge in Prepaid, Debit and Credit products. She has a devoted passion for fintech and proven success in scaling up new business at speed in the fintech space. Her experience and passion for managing and developing blue-chip clients and iconic brands will be a major asset to REPX on its journey to help sports teams and celebrities value their fanbases worldwide through the power of social commerce. REPX’s mobile first technology will transform the experience of millions of fans, giving them new data insights and innovative products and making us a true industry disruptor. REPX’s rich and growing partnership base of global brands including top clubs such as Real Madrid, AC Milan and AS Roma, already gives us access to over 500million fans worldwide: Amanda’s expertise will definitely help us accelerate our rollout and achieve our long-term goals”.