Kyalio launches collaboration with NCKU College of Medicine for VR Training accessible globally
Kyalio and NCKU are targeting the gap in medical education between different geographies, through a new platform of accessible technology enabled learning.TAIPEI, TAIWAN, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Taiwanese medical education onto the global stage, Kyalio and National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), College of Medicine announced a collaboration to create next generation VR surgical education. Kyalio and NCKU are targeting the gap in medical education resources between different geographies, through a new platform of accessible technology enabled learning. A press conference and signing ceremony was held at NCKU on the 16th of February. Amongst the various discussion topics were the internationalisation of Taiwanese medical expertise and surgical training strategies for front-line medical personnel during pandemics.
Dean of NCKU College of Medicine, Prof. Shan Yan-Shen, outlined his vision for the hospital. “Since the first kidney transplant was completed in 1994, NCKU Hospital has succeeded in expanding its expertise to liver, lung and heart transplants, as well as oncoplastic breast surgery and cardiothoracic surgery. Our leadership foresees that the integration of advanced technology and clinical research will be the key to the next breakthrough. The collaboration with Kyalio demonstrates our ambition to bring our clinical capabilities beyond our borders”.
Head of the Surgical Division at NCKU College of Medicine, Prof. Tseng Yau-Lin explained that “many fellows used to physically fly into NCKU to learn surgery, but scalability was an issue. In addition to the imposed travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical field needs to revolutionise itself with education technology that provides higher yields in learning, to deal with time and resource constraints. Kyalio’s AI capabilities will also optimise our curriculum for the development of future healthcare leaders.”
Prof. Tseng demonstrated Kyalio’s VR content on an Oculus Quest and highlighted the benefits of real-scene VR surgical training. High visual fidelity allows for clear visualisation of the surgery, a necessity for trainees. In addition, VR places trainees front and center for the surgery, allowing the observation of team coordination. Kyalio’s VR content is also compatible with smartphone VR, which greatly increases accessibility.
Cortilia Lin, Co-Founder and Head of Strategy for Kyalio added, “NCKU has a long track record of closing the medical education gap internationally and at home. NCKU College of Medicine is an inspiration for many medical institutions who aim to achieve the same. Kyalio has deployed its VR training in South East Asia and Africa. While Kyalio holds a strong belief in leveraging advanced technologies to make medical education affordable and accessible, improving patients’ outcomes through better surgical training is the cornerstone that brings NCKU College of Medicine and Kyalio together.”
About Kyalio Pte Ltd
Kyalio, headquartered in Singapore, was established in 2019 with the mission of creating affordable yet advanced technologies for large scale surgical education. Kyalio's vision is "improving patient outcomes through better surgical training" and continues to build it day-by-day alongside top surgical experts and leading medical institutions. To follow Kyalio’s journey, please visit www.kyalio.com.
