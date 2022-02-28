Global Data Science Platform Market Analysis By End User (Automotive, Power, E-Commerce, Construction, Aerospace)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Science Platform Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Deployment Model (Cloud Based, On-Demand), Business Function (Logistics, Marketing), End User (E-Commerce, Construction, Energy and Utilities) and By Geography
The Global Data Science Platform Market is accounted for $55.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $401.91 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period. An increase in the need to extract in-depth insights from voluminous data and the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions by small and medium-scale organizations is the major factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent government rules and regulations are hampering market growth. The services segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it helps users access, build, and leverage data science platform environments to avoid efforts on a failed implementation. North America holds the largest share in the market owing to the technical experts, large enterprises, and the increasing demand for the data science platform.
Some of the key players profiled in the Data Science Platform Market include IBM, Altair Engineering Inc, Alteryx, Inc, Anaconda Inc., Civis Analytics, Cloudera Inc., Databricks, Dataiku, DataRobot Inc, Domino Data, Google, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, RapidMiner Inc, Sense Inc, Snowflake Inc, and Wolfram.
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Private Limited offer reports which supply an in-detail study and predict about the industry covering the inclusive overview of the market that will help clients and business creation policies.
We offer market estimations, forecasts, regional segmentation for the market which covers the world’s largest economies, and CAGR of any prominent country in the report as per the client's interest. We have high experience in research and consulting for diverse industry domains to supply to the requirements of both individual and corporate clients. Our research teams are a permutation of shrewd experience and young exuberance that reflects in the quality of the work. Our report provides data information related to the strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures for the foremost companies on a regional scale for the assorted markets in the industries. Our experienced consulting team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to collect and analyze the information and is their mettle and stance towards providing the best to our clients that makes the reports be prominent.
