Suresh Goli On The Best Practices To Follow for Successful Data Migrations

BENGALURU , KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suresh Goli, the founder of Cloud Odyssey, explains data migration best practices and fundamentals, which include, completing an impact assessment, developing and implementing a migration strategy, taking a phased approach, and having a backup plan.

He says, “It is a risky business to migrate big amounts of data. Probably many things can go wrong without good planning, expertise, and teamwork.”

“Many businesses have moved their IT systems to the cloud as part of their digital transformation efforts to adapt to remote operations, boost flexibility, and grow more effectively throughout the pandemic,” he adds. However, according to a new poll of business executives and IT directors throughout the world, digital transformation projects like cloud migration are often four to five months behind the schedule. This is frequently due to businesses failing to clearly establish executive responsibility for supervising these digital efforts.

IT and business executives also disagreed on the amount of success achieved by digital transformation programs, with 90 percent of non-IT business leaders viewing efforts as successful vs just 35% of managers. So, which cloud efforts deliver the maximum return on investment (ROI) in order to maximize the impact with the resources available?

For company leaders striving to strategically prioritize to generate the greatest outcomes and give their end-consumers the high-quality digital experiences that are needed today, the answer to this question is crucial.

However, most things will go right if thorough pre-planning, impact analysis, and clever team-building and construction are done. As per Cloud Odyssey, a UK-based IT solutions company and the expert in cloud-based operations, Mr. Suresh Goli, here are some best practices and concepts to follow for successful data migration and maximizing ROI to the cloud are–

Make a clear migration strategy and put it into action

“To have a clear migration strategy, you must first establish that you have one. A strategy should include some explanation of why data is being moved, some high-risk regions, and the significant challenges that will be encountered while implementing the strategy,” says Mr. Goli The strategy should then be widely communicated with all relevant stakeholders so that they are aware of it, understand it, and can contribute and provide comments.

Make sure your company has enough resources to handle a large-scale cloud migration

Only 7% of IT leaders and business executives said their IT teams have all the resources they need to accomplish digital transformation goals and timelines, according to a survey. Not only do IT personnel who are implementing digital transformation initiatives feel overwhelmed and under-supported but so do business leaders.

Using a Reasonable Phased Approach to Data Migration

“It is always critical to emphasize a phased approach and avoid rushing the migration strategy,” says Mr. Goli. He believes that it is appropriate to spread out your strategy over time, with logical activities and goals. Adequate testing time is essential for a successful migration to guarantee that the data is intact and appropriately converted as needed.

Prioritize cloud investments for business functions that generate the most income

Moving all activities to the cloud, on the other hand, is a big task for businesses of all kinds. Without having a clear cloud strategy, businesses face the risk of falling into pitfalls frequently that prohibit them from achieving their objectives. Processes that directly connect with customers and affect sales, such as sales and customer service, are included in having a clearly defined strategy.

To execute data migration, create strong, aligned teams

Mr. Goli says, “You may have the most advanced equipment available and it's possible that your plans were meticulously crafted. However, a misaligned migration team can easily derail your goals, methods, and, ultimately, your success.” According to him, chemistry, reporting, openness, and accountability should all be in place. He advises experts to choose team leaders and project managers who are good at sticking to deadlines and adhering to strategies, processes, and other data migration strategy and plan criteria.