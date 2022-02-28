Strategies For Global Shale Gas Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Shale Gas Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Shale Gas Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the shale gas market size is expected to grow from $61.51 billion in 2021 to $68.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The shale gas market is expected to reach $111.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.9%. The rapid pace of advancements in the shale gas exploration and drilling technologies is boosting production volumes and reducing production costs and thereby contributing to the shale gas industry growth.

The global shale gas market consists of sales of shale gas by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that carry out the exploration, development and production of shale gas by using pumping technologies and systems. Shale gas is trapped within shale formations.

Global Shale Gas Market Trends

Modular production systems in the gas industry are becoming popular as it's cost effective, can extract gas within a short period and profitable than conventional methods. Modular system is an integrated field facility with prefabricated equipment, piping, instrumentation and others installed between the well and the pipeline for gas processing applications. This system helps in shortening the project timeline, providing cost-effective fabrication, better quality and improved safety.

Global Shale Gas Market Segments

The global shale gas market is segmented:

By Technology: Exploration and Drilling, Fracturing Fluid

By Well Type: Horizontal and Directional, Vertical

By Application: Power Generation, Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Transportation

By Geography: The global shale gas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Shale Gas Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides shale gas market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global shale gas market, shale gas global market share, shale gas global market segments and geographies, shale gas global market players, shale gas market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The shale gas market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corporation, Antero Resources, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Baker Hughes Incorporation, Statoil, Equinor ASA, Repsol SA, SINOPEC/Shs, Range Resources, Pioneer Natural Resources, Reliance Industries Limited, SM Energy, EQT Corporation, and Cabot Oil & Gas.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

