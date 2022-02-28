Next Generation Mass Transit Device Management Reference Solution
TierOne works closely with service providers and enterprises worldwide to help them leverage the latest technologies that enable them to meet the challenges of this fast-changing sector.”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supported by the Canadian government, TierOne in partnership with the transportation division of a major multinational advanced technology company has developed a solution to monitor and control on-train systems deployed over the 5G transport networks.
By leveraging out-of-the-box features of TierOne Edge Authority™, the goal was to simplify, accelerate, and automate the lifecycle procedures with zero-touch deployment and provisioning, and service assurance automation across NETCONF/YANG based Edge and smart devices.
• This reference solution building on a strong Edge Authority™ foundation enables the Rail and Transit systems to deliver a next generation mass transit device management system.
• TierOne Edge Authority™ configures and manages both connectivity to the onboard control systems as well as provide secure provisioning and assurance capabilities to the edge devices using a standards based NETCONF/Yang model.
“TierOne works closely with service providers and enterprises worldwide to help them leverage the latest technologies that enable them to meet the challenges of this fast-changing sector. With this next generation smart mass transit device reference solution, the public transportation industry will be able to benefit from complete access control, improved data access and increased systems reliability.” said Kevin O’Keefe, Head of Product Management at TierOne OSS Technologies.
