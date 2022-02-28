Filmmaking Husband & Wife Team

Most Filmmakers fail because they fail to make their first film. Never give up! It took me 20 years to get to this point.” — Bobby M. Peoples Sr.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Husband and Wife Directors Snag Their First TV Film on the Lifetime Network

Las Vegas, NV - Bobby and Renee Peoples are a husband-and-wife film producing, directing, and writing team. They're also known as The Peoples Network, established in 2008. Bobby comes from Richmond, VA, and Renee was born and raised in Detroit, MI. Collectively they have over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry. They have written and produced over 100 web series, features, and short films since 2009. The Peoples Network started in Atlanta, GA, where they met and got married in 2008. Here, Bobby received his Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Business from Full Sail University. The couple moved to Las Vegas in 2020 to expand their company on the west coast.

The Husband and Wife duo Directors have successfully navigated the industry as creative free agents snagging their first TV film on the Lifetime Network, entitled, "You Can Never Go Home Again." Their next step is looking for industry representation as their film career grows, landing more television directing and producing opportunities.

About the Film

"When Izzy returns to her husband's hometown of Clinton, Mississippi, her husband is seduced by their daughter's teacher, Emma, who has devious plans to take over Izzy's place. Izzy must fight to regain her beautiful family." Produced by Hillionaire Productions, Global Genesis Group, and CACA Investment. "You Can Never Go Home Again" will premiere on March 4, 2022, on the Lifetime Network. Omar Gooding, Maria Breese, Jackie Moore, and Al Sapienza star.

Stay tuned throughout March 2022 because the Peoples are releasing projects for platforms like TUBI and Vudu with Maverick Entertainment, Homestead Entertainment, and Dame Dash Distribution. For updates on Bobby and Renee's projects, check out their website www.tpn1.com. Follow them on Facebook at Bobby M Peoples and Renee Warren-Peoples. Press or agency inquiries email Publicist Rahru R. Arceneaux at hautechoclat.publicity@gmail.com and place TPN in the subject box.

Celebrating 35 years of entertaining audiences, Lifetime is a premier entertainment destination for women dedicated to offering the highest quality original programming spanning award-winning movies and breakout non-fiction series and documentaries. Lifetime has an impressive legacy in public affairs, bringing attention to social issues that women care about with initiatives such as the long-running Stop Breast Cancer for Life, Stop Violence Against Women, and Broader Focus, a major global initiative dedicated to supporting and hiring female directors, writers, and producers, including women of color, to make its content. Lifetime Television®, LMN®, Lifetime Real Women®, and Lifetime Digital™ are part of Lifetime Entertainment Services, LLC, a subsidiary of A+E Networks. A+E Networks is a joint venture of the Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst Corporation.

LMN Promo for You Can Never Go Home Again