Crowdfunding Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Crowdfunding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global crowdfunding market reached a value of US$ 13.35 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.93 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Crowdfunding is a method of obtaining finances for a project, a business, or a charitable cause by soliciting small donations from a large number of people. It raises money through a variety of methods, including equity investment, peer-to-peer lending, reward-based, donation-based, and hybrid crowdfunding. Crowdfunding is primarily done online through websites and social media platforms, allowing funders to reach the market directly without the participation of banks or venture capitalists. In comparison to traditional approaches, it is a more scalable, adaptable, and efficient fund-raising alternative.

Market Trends

The rapid emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted various non-profit groups to launch crowdfunding efforts to provide financial assistance. These campaigns allow you to reach out to a larger number of people in a shorter amount of time. Furthermore, the expanding importance of social media allows individuals to contribute feedback and critical information for the product's demand and development. Furthermore, the introduction of crowdfunding services, such as YouTube Sponsorships, makes it easier for platform creators to monetise their content and increase audience engagement, resulting in market development. Furthermore, the rise of peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is predicted to fuel the crowdfunding business in the future years.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, end use and geography.

Breakup by Type:

P2P Lending

Equity Investment

Hybrid

Reward-based

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Entrepreneurship

Social Cause

Movies and Theater

Real Estate

Music

Technology

Publishing

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Inc., Fundable LLC, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc. and Patreon Inc.

