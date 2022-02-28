Himiway Leads Electric Bike Market With 3 New Long-Distance E-bike Models
The premium manufacturer of long-distance electric bikes was born from the beliefs, dreams, and experiences of over 2000 e-bike enthusiasts.VILLINGENDORF, GERMANY, GERMANY, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February 23rd, 2022: Himiway is delighted to announce that cycling enthusiasts can now affordably add all the perks of a zero-emission, long-range electric engine to their adventures, thanks to its impressive collection of smart long-distance electric bikes. The company recently announced the addition of three more premium e-bikes: fat tire, cargo, and full-suspension models to its already impressive collection. Born from the beliefs, dreams, and experiences of over 2000 e-bike enthusiasts, Himiway says its mission is to inspire adventures and the discovery of exciting new journeys.
“We seek to scale the summits where others fear to tread, so we can see further. Designed for reliable, exhilarating, and long-range travel. Himiway will power you through any terrain—forest, mountains, or urban jungles. Himiway can master them all. Courage is our style and determination is our attitude.”
The three new models; Himiway Zebra, Himiway Big Dog, and Himiway Cobra and Cobra Pro, stunned the electric bike market sporting several new upgrades, such as better motors and more premium brakes.
The Himiway Zebra is armed with a large 48V and 20Ah battery with 960Wh of capacity, beautifully integrated into the frame and rumored to possess a range of 60-80 miles. A 750W motor puts out 86 Nm of torque and propels the bike to a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) out of the box. For only $1,999, users will enjoy the Himiway Zebra in either black or white, along with improved hydraulic disc brakes, brighter lights, an improved suspension fork, and a more comfortable saddle.
The Himiway Big Dog is a large cargo bike with similar electronic specifications as the Himiway Zebra but with a larger build with up to 400 lb. (186 kg) of capacity. It possesses the same 750W hub motor as the Zebra, 48V 20Ah 960Wh integrated battery, and can reach top speeds of up to 20 mph (32 km/h).
The third consists of two full-suspension fat tire e-bikes known as the Himiway Cobra and Cobra Pro. While the Himiway Cobra uses a similar 750W hub motor, the Cobra Pro sports a Bafang M620 mid-drive motor - one of the most powerful options on the market with crazy performance and an insane drive. Both models use four-bar rear suspension, include similarly large 960Wh batteries, and have lofty range ratings of up to 80 miles (130 km). While the Himiway Cobra will cost riders $2,399, the much larger Cobra pro leads as the most expensive of the additions with a price set at $3,999.
Himiway has also revealed that buyers can expect a two-year warranty on the frame, battery, and non-consumable components. Interested buyers can visit the company's website to learn more about the bikes and purchase their desired option.
