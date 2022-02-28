Original Orlando Tours Launches New Foodie Walking Tour at ICON Park
Chef at iCafe de Paris makes a strawberry, banana and Nutella crepe for guests on the Flavors of ICON Park Foodie Walking Tour
Flavors of ICON Park Foodie Walking Tour Debuts March 1
We are thrilled that Original Orlando Tours is launching its latest walking tour adventure with ICON Park, who embodies the excitement, quality and guest-first philosophy that we believe in.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Original Orlando Tours, Orlando’s top-rated and family-owned local tour company, has partnered with ICON Park, Orlando’s most innovative and diverse attraction, to launch its new Flavors of ICON Park Foodie Walking Tour.
— Rich Bradley, President and CEO of Original Orlando Tours
The Flavors of ICON Park Foodie Walking Tour leads guests on a delicious loop around some of Orlando’s tastiest restaurants to sample a portion of what makes their flavors so special. Between the stops, tour guides share the fascinating history of ICON Park. Afterwards guests will take in breathtaking views of the Orlando skyline with a ride on The Wheel, ICON Park’s 400-foot signature attraction. The night caps off with an optional return to any of the restaurants from the tour to enjoy a full meal, beverage or dessert while enjoying a minimum ten percent discount on their purchases.
“The DNA of Original Orlando Tours is to share our love of Central Florida with our guests by leading them on extraordinary adventures while delivering an unparalleled experience and superior hospitality,” said Rich Bradley, President and CEO of Original Orlando Tours. “We are thrilled that Original Orlando Tours is launching its latest walking tour adventure with ICON Park, who embodies the excitement, quality and guest-first philosophy that we believe in. They host a tremendous selection of Orlando’s finest restaurants and unique attractions to share with locals and visitors alike as together we create a wonderful night.”
“ICON Park has always been dedicated to providing unique and memorable experiences for our guests. We’re proud to be the home of the first and only food hall in the Orlando Entertainment District,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, president and CEO of ICON Park. “The Flavors of ICON Park Foodie Walking Tour will add another exciting layer of entertainment for our guests.”
As part of the tour, guests will visit eight concepts, including:
• Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips
This is the first restaurant created by world-class chef and television star Gordon Ramsay on the East Coast. The fast-casual concept serving the perfect English meal transports guests to a seaside fish and chips shop on the British coast. Along with fried favorites, the restaurant serves the best British deserts such as Gordon’s signature Sticky Toffee Pudding and Biscoff shakes.
• Blake Shelton’s Ole Red
Inspired from Blake Shelton’s famous song “Ol’ Red,” this place is for music-lovers, food-lovers, drink-lovers and a helluva-lot-of-fun-lovers. Guests can enjoy 100-proof live music, scratch-made dishes and signature drinks… all inspired by the boss man himself.
• Sloppy Joe’s
This concept’s colorful history is part of the lure of the Key West tradition. Having originally opened the day that prohibition was lifted in 1933, the bustling bar has grown into a Florida staple. This fun-centered casual dining restaurant will keep you on your toes and wondering what comes next. Grab a bite to eat, let a hospitable bartender whip up one of Joe’s famous cocktails, kick back and relax while enjoying the entertainment.
• Tin & Taco
From Chorizo to mac and cheese, you could say Tin & Taco is a casual tacos destination with a creative spin on all its offerings. A unique and delicious experience to your taste buds is waiting for you as its team uses the best-quality ingredients with you in mind.
• Brick & Fire Pizza
This concept is a locally-owned pizza and pasta parlor. Its dough is made by hand fresh every day using high quality cheeses, premium extra virgin olive oil and other higher-grade ingredients in all its dishes before firing each pie right on the brick oven. You will absolutely taste the difference!
• Sandwich Station and Chicken On Fire
Nashville Hot Chicken served with the freshest ingredients including, fresh-never-frozen chicken breasts, no-frills menu consisting of fried chicken tenders, fries and a deli sandwich station sure to satisfy your cravings.
• Let’s Jess Bake
Delight with every bite! Master Baker Jessica makes delicious, handcrafted gourmet cupcakes, cookies, pastries and cakes. With a unique creative touch, the offerings range from custom cakes to catering possibilities on site. Grab a coffee and indulge in a sweet today!
• iCafe Dé Paris
Experience a taste of the City of Lights in the Orlando Entertainment District! This modern-rustic coffee shop with a stylish patio is in the center of all the action at ICON Park. Enjoy its delicious crepes, desserts, specialty drinks and other light fare.
Tours last approximately 90 minutes to two hours, and leave promptly each Tuesday evening from The Wheelhouse 6:30 p.m. There are a limited number of spots available on each tour, so advance reservations at https://www.OriginalOrlando.com are essential. Parking and admission to ICON Park is free.
To learn more about ICON Park, visit https://iconparkorlando.com.
Rich Bradley
Original Orlando Tours
+1 407-986-8687
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Flavors of ICON Park Foodie Walking Tour