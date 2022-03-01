FUN AND SIMPLE PROGRAM TO HELP CHILDREN READ WHILE HELPING DOGS
For use with national read day 03-02-2022. Reading to Daisy & Max, A simple and easy program parents are signing up for all across the country.
It's a simple and fun way for children to improve their reading skills”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all the news and countless warnings about the negative effects of COVID-19 on our children’s education, there is a bright light shining from the desert.
— Howard Zolty
The cold hard fact is that most children are behind in their reading skills, way behind. Nationally, children’s reading skills are the lowest they have ever been, The National Report Card (NAEP) data shows that only 35% of children can pass their fourth grade reading proficient test. Test scores decrease even more in the upper grades and the reading levels are even lower in rural and economically disadvantaged communities.
The TTS Literacy Project for Children, a 501c3 charity has been providing reading programs as bright as the summer sun for many years. Their most recent program that has been sweeping across the country is Reading for Daisy & Max.
“We combine a fun reading experience with something almost all children love ... helping dogs” states Courtney Horton director of the TTS Literacy Project for Children. An animal shelter is a very scary place for a dog. Everyone, and everything they have ever known is now gone. They are confined in a cage. They cannot play and run. They do not know what will happen next, or if they can ever trust anyone again. Most are afraid and stressed. Research shows when a dog hears recordings of children reading, their anxiety is reduced, they are calmer, happier, and adoption rates improve by 28%. It is a simple combination that improves a child’s reading skills while helping dogs. Even our web site is fun, http://Reading.Dog” Ms. Horton adds.
“Unlike other reading programs, the children do not need a computer or the Internet, so it’s available to everyone. All they need is a phone and a book to start improving their reading skills … something that’s simple, easy, and every home in the nation already has,” notes Thomas Womack, the Board President. It is now helping even more children improve their reading skills. Children look forward to reading to Daisy & Max knowing they are helping the scared dogs in shelters so they can find a forever home. With 3.2 million dogs in shelters every year, and about 20% not surviving, what better way for children and dogs to help each other. “A child’s reading skills improve and the dogs in shelters benefit,” notes Mr. Womack.
“Reading for Daisy & Max is very unique,” states Howard Zolty, Interim President/CEO at NOLAR (National Organization for Learning and Reading). “It’s a simple and fun way for children to improve their reading skills.” As an educational expert for over 35 years focused on educational curriculum and educational technology, Mr. Zolty highly endorses this program. He adds, “It solves a major problem. Most teachers ask their students to read 20 minutes every night, but very few students read. Now, the children are having so much fun … it is amazing. They are even reading on weekends and school holidays when their schools are closed.”
The children love the fact that they can easily record themselves reading books to help animals, anytime and anywhere. Many are starting their sessions with encouraging statements, such as "Hello Doggie. I'm going to read a book to you to make you happy". You can hear the excitement and fun in their voices as they read. Some students are also ending their reading session with, "Good-bye Doggie ... have a good night and I'm going to read to you again tomorrow". The children are now reading many more books than ever, so their reading levels have been improving very quickly.
That is why parents are now visiting the web site … http://Reading.Dog to sign up.
