THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 2:45 p.m.  At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the eight bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules.  Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (8 bills)

  1. S. 321 – "Six Triple Eight" Congressional Gold Medal Act (Sen. Moran – Financial Services)
  2. S. 3706 – To provide for the application of certain provisions of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 for fiscal year 2021 (Sen. Crapo – Agriculture)
  3. S. 854 – Methamphetamine Response Act of 2021 (Sen. Feinstein – Energy and Commerce)
  4. S. 1543 – STANDUP Act of 2021 (Sen. Hassan – Energy and Commerce)
  5. S. 1662 – Supporting the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration Act (Sen. Lujan – Energy and Commerce)
  6. H.R. 2116 – CROWN Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Watson Coleman – Judiciary)
  7. H.R. 55 – Emmett Till Antilynching Act, as amended (Rep. Rush – Judiciary)
  8. H.R. 2142 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 170 Manhattan Avenue in Buffalo, New York, as the "Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building" (Rep. Higgins (NY) – Oversight and Reform)

