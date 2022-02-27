THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 2:45 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the eight bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (8 bills) S. 321 – "Six Triple Eight" Congressional Gold Medal Act (Sen. Moran – Financial Services) S. 3706 – To provide for the application of certain provisions of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 for fiscal year 2021 (Sen. Crapo – Agriculture) – To provide for the application of certain provisions of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 for fiscal year 2021 (Sen. Crapo – Agriculture) S. 854 – Methamphetamine Response Act of 2021 (Sen. Feinstein – Energy and Commerce) S. 1543 – STANDUP Act of 2021 (Sen. Hassan – Energy and Commerce) S. 1662 – Supporting the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration Act (Sen. Lujan – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 2116 – CROWN Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Watson Coleman – Judiciary) H.R. 55 – Emmett Till Antilynching Act, as amended (Rep. Rush – Judiciary) H.R. 2142 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 170 Manhattan Avenue in Buffalo, New York, as the "Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building" (Rep. Higgins (NY) – Oversight and Reform)