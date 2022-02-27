Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Salinas Police Officer 2.27.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Salinas Police Department Officer Jorge David Alvarado:

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Officer Jorge Alvarado’s family, friends, coworkers and the community of Salinas as they mourn his loss in a senseless act of violence. Officer Alvarado died a hero and his selfless sacrifice while protecting the community he served will always be remembered.”

On the night of February 25, Officer Alvarado was shot and killed during a traffic stop in the City of Salinas.

Officer Alvarado, 30, was a more than five-year veteran of law enforcement. Prior to joining the Salinas Police Department in 2020, he served as an officer with the Colma Police Department and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his fiancée and his mother.

In honor of Officer Alvarado, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

