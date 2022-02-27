Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Urges PLCB to Remove and Stop Selling Russian-sourced Products

Gov. Tom Wolf today sent a letter to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, urging it to remove Russian-sourced products from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the Commonwealth and cease selling them as quickly as possible. 

“I have joined with leaders across the nation and across the world in condemning these attacks and expressing support for the people of Ukraine,” Gov. Wolf said. “I appreciate the board’s efforts to quickly identify Russian-sourced products currently being sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. I urge the board to take these further actions as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, and an expression of our collective revulsion with the unprovoked actions of the Russian state.” 

This week, Governor Wolf strongly condemned Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified attack on Ukraine. 

A copy of the Governor’s letter to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

