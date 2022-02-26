PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release February 26, 2022 Bong Go calls for continued vigilance despite declining COVID-19 cases; urges gov't to thoroughly assess alert levels Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Health Christopher "Bong" Go has urged the government to thoroughly study the suggested downgrade of Metro Manila and other parts of the country to COVID-19 Alert Level 1, as he reiterated the need for continued vigilance amid the pandemic. In a statement issued on February 22, Go highlighted the lessons learned in the country's fight against the pandemic. He noted how the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline as the government has ramped up its efforts to strengthen the healthcare system and ensure accessibility of the vaccines to the public. "Marami na tayong natutunan at nalampasang mga pagsubok sa ating pakikipaglaban sa pandemya sa nakalipas na dalawang taon. Patuloy na ngayong bumababa ang mga kaso ng COVID-19 at tumataas naman ang bilang ng mga bakunado sa bansa," said Go. "Kasabay nito ang walang tigil na pagpapalakas ng kapasidad ng ating healthcare system upang maging mas accessible sa lahat ng nangangailangan at mas handa sa anumang krisis pangkalusugan na maaaring dumating pa," he added. Despite these considerable feats, the senator reminded the public not to get complacent as the threat of the virus remains. "Gayunpaman, huwag muna tayong maging kumpiyansa. Delikado pa rin ang panahon hanggang nandirito pa ang banta ng COVID-19," Go stressed. "Kaya mahalaga na mapag-aralan nang mabuti ang dahan-dahang pagluluwag at pagbaba sa Alert Level 1 lalo na sa Metro Manila," he reiterated. COVID-19 Alert Level 2 is in effect in Metro Manila until February 28. Some health experts and the business community agree that the status of the National Capital Region should then be deescalated to Alert Level 1. The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, according to the Department of Health, will consider reverting to Alert Level 1 by the end of February. DOH has subsequently stated that Filipinos will have to "move on and live with the virus." Go once again asked the authorities to guarantee the enforcement of health protocols to protect the public. He also urged Filipinos anew to remain disciplined as the country gradually shifts to the new normal. "Siguraduhin natin na nakalatag na ang mga patakarang kailangan upang masigurong ligtas ang mga komunidad. Manatili po tayong disiplinado ngayong unti-unti nang nagbabalik sa normal ang ating pamumuhay. Alalahanin po natin na pinakaimportante ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he said. The senator also reiterated his appeal to all qualified Filipinos to get their vaccines and booster shots once eligible. "Tulad ng palagi kong sinasabi, ang bakuna at ang pagsunod sa mga patakaran ang tanging susi at solusyon para tuluyang malampasan na ang pandemya," he concluded.