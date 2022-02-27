4 Wheel City Recognized at The Anthem Awards for Service to the Community
New York City’s 4 Wheel City works hard for diversity, equity, and inclusion. This has caught the attention of The Inaugural Anthem Awards.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultra talented New York City-based hip-hop artists and motivational speakers 4 Wheel City announced today that it has been named “Best Local Awareness Program: Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion” in the Inaugural Anthem Awards. The duo are best known for their stance against gun violence, something that has left both inspirational artists wheelchair bound.
Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include Daniel Dae Kim (actor, producer, and activist); Ashley Judd (Author, Actor, and Social Justice Humanitarian); Mitchell Baker (CEO and chairwoman, Mozilla); Lisa Sherman (president and CEO, Ad Council), Sarah Kate Ellis (president and CEO, GLAAD); Renata Erlikhman (chief investment officer, OW Management); Shayla Tait (director of philanthropy, The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation); Russlynn Ali (CEO and co-founder, XQ Institute); Marc Ecko (chief commercial officer and board member, XQ Institute); Heidi Arthur (chief campaign development officer, Ad Council); and Alexis M. Herman (chair and chief executive officer, New Ventures, and former U.S. secretary of labor).
4 Wheel City use hip-hop music and culture in a rare and near unique way. The high energy team strives to create more opportunities for the disabled and to inspire people facing similar challenges to those that they have been able to overcome to not give up on life. Skilled rappers and entertainers 4 Wheel City also shows the world that people with disabilities can still display extreme talent and that they deserve to be treated as equals and respect for their ability. 4 Wheel City performs original music as well as motivational speak at hospitals, schools, rehabilitation centers, fundraisers, and events, all over the world. They often carry a positive and much needed message to youth, about the dangers of guns, gangs, and criminal lifestyles.
This clearly resonated with The Anthem Awards.
“It is our distinct honor to recognize the work that brands, organizations, and individuals are all making to create an impact in their community,” said Jessica Lauretti, Managing Director, The Anthem Awards. “We launched this platform to show the world that all corners of our culture, from sports and entertainment to business leaders and celebrities, are all standing up to say, it is time for systemic change and that social good is what we value as a society.”
Namel Norris, Co-founder of 4 Wheel City, was equally as enthusiastic, “Winning the Anthem Award is a tremendous honor for "The Movement". It is a testimony to the power of hip hop music and the impact our work has had on the world. We will continue to use our talents and music to give a voice to the voiceless and be the change we seek!”
Winners of the inaugural Anthem Awards will be celebrated at the first annual Anthem Voices conference followed by a star-studded virtual Awards Show on Monday, February 28, 2022.
