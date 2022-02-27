Fred Cordova and Corion Enterprises Drive Alpha Results in The Commercial Real Estate Space.
Fred Cordova and Corion Enterprises Lead The Way With Creating Value in The Commercial Real Estate Space.
Fred Cordova, CEO & Founder of Corion Enterprises, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Show.
Fred Cordova is a leading voice in the space with Corion, and their highly specialized, commercial real estate consultancy, brokerage and investment advisory firm was really interesting to talk about.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Fred Cordova, CEO & Founder of Corion Enterprises for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Fred Cordova joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Corion Enterprises
Corion Enterprises is a highly specialized boutique commercial real estate consultancy, brokerage and investment advisory firm with deep capital markets, transactional and asset management expertise across multiple product types. We collaborate closely as a team and with our clients, investing time, energy and resources up front to bring a wealth of creative skills and tactics to solving asset challenges that drive alpha results for the property and our clients.
Corion Enterprises, LLC. is a boutique commercial real estate platform operating through two divisions: Corion Properties, Inc. and Corion Capital Partners, LLC.
Fred Cordova joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Fred Cordova discusses the newest offerings of Corion Enterprises, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Fred Cordova joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Fred Cordova was amazing. The success of Corion Enterprises is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Fred Cordova on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Corion Enterprises. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Fred Cordova who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Fred Cordova”.
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
