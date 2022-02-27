Gov. Gov. Cox orders Russian products removed from state liquor stores 

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 26, 2022) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an executive order requiring the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to remove all Russian-produced and Russian-branded products from its shelves immediately.

“Russia’s ruthless attack on a sovereign nation is an egregious violation of human rights,” Gov. Cox said. “Utah stands in solidarity with Ukraine and will not support Russian enterprises, no matter how small the exchange.”

