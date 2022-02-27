Submit Release
Gov. Gov. Cox orders Russian products removed from state liquor stores 

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 26, 2022) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an executive order requiring the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to remove all Russian-produced and Russian-branded products from its shelves immediately.

“Russia’s ruthless attack on a sovereign nation is an egregious violation of human rights,” Gov. Cox said. “Utah stands in solidarity with Ukraine and will not support Russian enterprises, no matter how small the exchange.”

Download a copy of Executive Order 2022-03 here.

Download a copy of this press release here.

