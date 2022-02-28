First British online education provider enters the Metaverse

Education Arrives in the Metaverse First British Online Education Provider in the Metaverse

Female founded, EdTech Disrupter, Sophia Technologies begins to shape education in the Metaverse in the Ethereum blockchain-based Somnium Space

The future of education is Now. Immersive experiences, made possible by the Metaverse's virtual nature, allows children to learn without realising it - this is the Holy Grail of education.” — Melissa McBride, Founder of Sophia Technologies

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- - A world where students develop their learning in the Ethereum blockchain-based Somnium Space - Sophia Technologies Ltd ., a UK EdTech company and British online school, announced today that it has partnered with The Metaverse Group, a Token.com affiliate company. This partnership sees it become the first British online education provider to enter the Metaverse, where it will launch its Discovery Centre for Immersive Learning in Somnium Space."The future of education is here. Virtual reality worlds are a great way to stimulate creativity, collaboration and communication," said Melissa McBride, CEO and founder of Sophia Technologies Ltd. "They also have the potential of fostering critical thinking in students because anything is possible when you're inside these immersive environments. One thing that makes them so powerful for education? The Metaverse's virtual nature, which allows children to learn without realising it - this is the Holy Grail of education."In an industry dominated by male leaders, female founded Sophia Technologies is staking its claim in shaping education in the Metaverse. At the same time, Sophia joins a select group of disruptors, founded and led by female CEO's, who are emerging as technology leaders in EdTech, Virtual Reality, Cryptocurrency and Web 3.0 and are paving the way for more women to enter and shape the next generation of the internet.Sophia recognises the need to be proactive in moving away from the current system to one that helps students prepare for living and working in the digital age. Sophia already sets the benchmark for high quality digital education at its online school, Sophia High School , but is always looking to push the boundaries in what is possible in education through technology. That's why it's taking this exciting step into virtual reality (VR) and is excited to be part of an ecosystem that is shaping education inside of the Metaverse."Sophia is committed to equipping a new generation of digitally native and increasingly spatially native learners, with the digital skills they need for life and work in a cyber focused world." said David McCarthy, Director of Education at Sophia High School. "The immersive learning environment, made possible by Virtual Reality, not only connects students to an enriched learning environment, from wherever they are in the world, but opens the door to hands on real life activities that are simply not possible in the classroom. Through VR, we have the potential to decentralise education and create a better more equitable era of education. This is the future of education."The EdTech company seizes any opportunity to bring quality learning to more students at affordable prices. Its most recent immersive learning programme, Athena Labs , does this by connecting students, from the age of six to 14, across the world in VR. They are taught everything from science and history to art and languages, go on virtual field trips and can learn about social entrepreneurship, cryptocurrency and how to be creators of their own content.Sophia is looking forward to reimagining education inside of Somnium Space.

Sophia arrives as the first British Online Education Provider in the Ethereum blockchain-based Metaverse, Somnium Space