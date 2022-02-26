Submit Release
News Search

There were 305 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,462 in the last 365 days.

LAFAYETTE SQUARE’S FOUNTAIN TO BE LIT UP FOR PARTICIPATING IN A GLOBAL CHAIN OF LIGHTS EVENT!

Casey holding a stethoscope around her neck

Casey lives with a smile on her face everyday, living with a positive attitude and hope that a treatment will be found that will slow or stop the progression of her rare form of muscular dystrophy.

DID YOU KNOW THAT THERE ARE 7,000 DIFFERENT TYPES OF RARE DISEASES?

There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.”
— Edith Wharton

LAGRANGE, GA, USA, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyday year, thousands of events are organized across the world to raise awareness for the Rare Disease Community. Casey’s Cure Foundation from right here in LaGrange is fortunate enough to be part of the Global Chain of Lights Events, taking place right here in LaGrange on Monday, February 28, 2022, where the city has graciously agreed to light the fountain in Lafayette Square in honor of this day. The Foundation for Casey’s Cure, a local non-profit dedicated to supporting the rare disease community here in LaGrange, GA, will be having a gathering at Lafayette Square on Monday, February 28 between 5 PM and 8 PM… where you will see the fountain come alive in the colors that stand for Rare Disease Day activities.

Para#3 -” Casey’s Cure Foundation is joining the Global Chain of Events, messaging awareness to the immediate needs of the thousands of Rare Disease Patients who should have access to the standard of medical research and care afforded those unaffected by a rare disease,” says Chris Duane, Executive Director of The Foundation for Casey’s Cure and a participant in the Rare Disease Week on Capitol Hill where she and other patient-led groups will advocate our federal Representatives and Senators to join and support the Congressional Rare Disease Caucus in Washington DC.

The Rare Disease Caucus is a non-partisan bicameral group of legislatures working toward moving forward legislation that gives rare disease patients equal access to drug research and approval that rare disease patients need badly.

Last para - Please show your support for our town and community members, some you may or may not know or be aware of, who are affected by a rare disease. In numbers, we have the power to give a voice to all rare disease patients.

Chris Duane
Foundation for Casey's Cure
+1 732-300-5708
contact@caseys-cure.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

LAFAYETTE SQUARE’S FOUNTAIN TO BE LIT UP FOR PARTICIPATING IN A GLOBAL CHAIN OF LIGHTS EVENT!

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.