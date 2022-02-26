LAFAYETTE SQUARE’S FOUNTAIN TO BE LIT UP FOR PARTICIPATING IN A GLOBAL CHAIN OF LIGHTS EVENT!

Casey lives with a smile on her face everyday, living with a positive attitude and hope that a treatment will be found that will slow or stop the progression of her rare form of muscular dystrophy.

DID YOU KNOW THAT THERE ARE 7,000 DIFFERENT TYPES OF RARE DISEASES?

There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.” — Edith Wharton

LAGRANGE, GA, USA, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyday year, thousands of events are organized across the world to raise awareness for the Rare Disease Community. Casey’s Cure Foundation from right here in LaGrange is fortunate enough to be part of the Global Chain of Lights Events, taking place right here in LaGrange on Monday, February 28, 2022, where the city has graciously agreed to light the fountain in Lafayette Square in honor of this day. The Foundation for Casey’s Cure, a local non-profit dedicated to supporting the rare disease community here in LaGrange, GA, will be having a gathering at Lafayette Square on Monday, February 28 between 5 PM and 8 PM… where you will see the fountain come alive in the colors that stand for Rare Disease Day activities.

Casey's Cure Foundation is joining the Global Chain of Events, messaging awareness to the immediate needs of the thousands of Rare Disease Patients who should have access to the standard of medical research and care afforded those unaffected by a rare disease," says Chris Duane, Executive Director of The Foundation for Casey's Cure and a participant in the Rare Disease Week on Capitol Hill where she and other patient-led groups will advocate our federal Representatives and Senators to join and support the Congressional Rare Disease Caucus in Washington DC.

The Rare Disease Caucus is a non-partisan bicameral group of legislatures working toward moving forward legislation that gives rare disease patients equal access to drug research and approval that rare disease patients need badly.

Please show your support for our town and community members, some you may or may not know or be aware of, who are affected by a rare disease. In numbers, we have the power to give a voice to all rare disease patients.