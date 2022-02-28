Dreamdays—Staying in Tourism Business for 17 Strong Years
Dreamdays offer a wide selection of gift ideas for any occasion and any person.
Dreamdays offer a wide selection of gift ideas for any occasion and any person.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dreamdays was established in 2005, and, 17 years later, it remains unmatched in being the best provider of gift experiences in the UAE. It never fails to deliver its promise of fulfiling the customer’s bucket list experiences, taking care of ideas for weekend getaways, and curating unforgettable things to do, among many others.
— Dreamdays.ae
No wonder—it is hailed as a leader in online gifts in Dubai, UAE, and the regions beyond!
Creating memories is a priceless gift, and with Dreamdays’ expertise in providing customised services, it caters to all ages, genders, tastes, and budgets. Celebrating any occasion (or thinking of how to) shall never be a headache any longer.
Thanks to Dreamdays's wide selection of gift ideas for any occasion and any person. It is now easier to buy gift cards online. These gift eVouchers are unique by being valid for 12 months, giving the recipients the choice to use them at their convenience.
Corporate Gifts Vouchers
Companies nowadays are always looking for options to improve their rewards programs, team building sessions, and employee benefits.
Research says that experiential gifts are more socially connected than material gifts (Wharton, University of Pennsylvania). Further, a report says that companies with engaged employees foster 233% more customer loyalty and 26% more annual revenue (Aberdeen).
Dreamdays tailors the corporate gift experience to be just as unique as its recipient, giving more than just a tangible object, but a memory that will stay with that person forever.
Dreamdays has a broad array of corporate gifts vouchers to choose from. They are easy to gift and easy to use, with plenty of different options like gift evouchers, gift cards, instant e-codes, and collections vouchers. These promotional gift experiences in Dubai are simple to redeem, too!
Perfect for employees or customers, they can be given as a Reward & Recognition, Long Service Award, Gift, Incentive & Promotion, Prizes, and Standalone Event.
Birthday Gift Experiences
People like novelty in one way or another. In fact, our brains are made to be attracted to novelty. Our brains love newness!
Scientists have discovered that novel objects perk up the reward system of our brains, indicating our sense of adventure—exploring or learning something new—may be just as tempting as cash and other prizes in the choices we make (University College London's Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience).
That is why trying new birthday gift experiences will never go out of style. Dreamdays understands this, and it keeps on updating its birthday packages selection because Dreamdays believe that people deserve some treat on their special day.
Dreamdays prides itself on providing high-quality customer service which has been a key driver in its success for staying in business for 17 strong years.
17 Strong Years in Business
Running a business is not an easy feat. It is about creating a life, as it is about making a living. It takes courage, determination, and foresight to get in the game.
When the coronavirus pandemic led to lockdowns and restrictions that drastically slowed business and disrupted supply chains, many companies were forced to make financial cuts. Worse, to declare bankruptcy and eventually to close.
So, learning valuable lessons during the pandemic is key. Companies that have made strategic decisions with their clients and customers in mind would probably have fared better than others.
Dreamdays have used the many opportunities that came up in the past years to try new things to help it become more successful in the long run.
So, even though the tourism industry has been hardly hit by the pandemic, Dreamdays has continued to soar and stay strong in business for 17 years
. . . and will continue to do so for more years to come!
Dreamdays.ae
Dreamdays.ae
+971 58 550 2080
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other