Derby Barracks / Aggravated Assault & Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

CASE#: 22A5000712

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 02/25/22 @ 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3086 Glover St, Glover, VT

VIOLATION: Agg Assault & Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

ACCUSED: Ivan Santiago

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault. Investigation revealed Santiago strangled an adult female victim and committed a lewd and Lascivious act on her. Santiago was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Santiago was later brought to Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/282/2022 @ 1pm

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional

BAIL: $25,000

