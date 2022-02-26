Derby Barracks / Aggravated Assault & Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
CASE#: 22A5000712
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 02/25/22 @ 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 3086 Glover St, Glover, VT
VIOLATION: Agg Assault & Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Ivan Santiago
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault. Investigation revealed Santiago strangled an adult female victim and committed a lewd and Lascivious act on her. Santiago was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Santiago was later brought to Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/282/2022 @ 1pm
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional
BAIL: $25,000
