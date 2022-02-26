Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Aggravated Assault & Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5000712

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 02/25/22 @ 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3086 Glover St, Glover, VT

VIOLATION: Agg Assault & Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Ivan Santiago                                              

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault. Investigation revealed Santiago strangled an adult female victim and committed a lewd and Lascivious act on her. Santiago was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Santiago was later brought to Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/282/2022 @ 1pm         

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   Northern State Correctional

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

