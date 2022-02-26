Global Pin Insertion Machine Market 2021-2028 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts By Stratistics MRC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pin Insertion Machine Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Technology (Press-Fit, Surface-Mount and Others), Insertion Platform (PCB, Coil Frame and Others), Method (Manual, Semi-Automatic and Others), Application and By Geography
The Global Pin Insertion Machine Market is accounted for $167.89 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $299.43 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The growing deployment of pin installation machines in surgical instrument assembly and the emerging trends of miniaturization of electronic devices are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the requirement for huge capital to deploy semi-automatic and automatic machinery for pin insertion is hampering the market growth. The press-fit technology segment holds the largest share in the market due to the high mechanical retaining force, the possibility of double-sided mounting on PCBs, and no thermal stress on the PCB or a connector. The Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth due to factors such as the developing consumer electronics market in China, technological developments in automotive manufacturing capabilities in Japan, and innovations and advancements in semiconductor manufacturing in South Korea.
Some of the key players profiled in the Pin Insertion Machine Market include Assembly & Automation Technology, Inc., Autosplice Inc., CMS Electronics GmbH, Colibri Technologies Pte. Ltd, Finecs Co., Ltd, Fohrenbach Application Tooling N.V., Spirol International Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd, Visumatic Industrial Products, Zierick Manufacturing Corp, Advanced Mechatronics Solutions, Spirol, Syneo, Teeming Machinery, UMG Technologies, and Universal Instruments.
