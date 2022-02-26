Global Insights on Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market to 2028 By Drivers, Opportunities, Technologies, and Key Players
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Radio and Satellite), Equipment System (Data Acquisition Unit, Telemetry Transmitters and Others), Component, Application, End User, and By Geography
The Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market is accounted for $18.85 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $25.20 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as growing demand for the allocation of telemetry spectrum and rise in asymmetric warfare are propelling the market growth. However, defense budget cuts are hindering market growth. The satellite segment holds the largest share in the market, as these systems assist in monitoring the data, which has been collected from onboard instrumentation over an RF link. North America holds the largest share in the market due to a consistent surge in satellite demand and high investment in the military & space sectors.
Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market include AstroNova, Inc, BAE Systems, Cobham, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Dassault Aviation, Dassault Systèmes SE, Finmeccanica, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen AS, L3 Communications Holdings Inc., Leonardo SpA, MTS Systems Corporation, Orbit Technologies Ltd, Safran SA, and Zodiac Aerospace.
