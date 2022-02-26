Governor Janet Mills released the following statement today on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated masking guidance:

“Maine has experienced a significant and welcome decline in hospitalizations over the last several weeks, which further reinforces my belief that as the circumstances of this pandemic change, so too should our public health recommendations,” said Governor Janet Mills. “To that end, I have directed the Maine CDC to review this new Federal guidance in order to inform Maine’s own recommendations as we enter a brighter, more hopeful period and take additional steps towards normalcy. Our guidance should be simple, straightforward, and reflect our assessment of the risk the virus poses in Maine. Throughout the pandemic, Maine people have stepped up, and with our positive downward trends, it is time that they feel a sense of relief too.”