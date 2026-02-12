Governor Mills Statement on Trump Administration’s Repeal of Endangerment Finding

Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement in response to the Trump Administration’s repeal of the Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding:

“The Trump Administration is abandoning its responsibility to protect the health of our people and the planet from the proven harms of climate pollution. This decision disregards years of scientific research and data, leaving American families to feel the pain with dirtier air, poorer health, rising temperatures, and extreme weather events. Maine is already called the 'tailpipe' of the nation because of the air pollution that flows from other states into our atmosphere, and this misguided action will only make it worse. Maine is also grappling with increasingly frequent and severe storms that will only worsen from unchecked climate pollution, which threatens the health of Maine people, our environment, and our economy. Unlike the Federal government, my Administration will acknowledge good science and never back down from taking action to combat climate pollution to protect our people, our environment, and the future of our children.”