Elisium NFT Collection Release – Futuristic Dystopian NFTs on OpenSea

Antipode is Futuristic Alien Insects, Flowers & Druids Maximus is Futuritic Alien Wolf Futuristic Robotic Alien Fish in Underwater Seascape

Impressionist NFT Art by Digital Creator, Rose Burnett

When I was creating the Elisium NFT Collection I wanted something totally unpredictable, quirky and individualistic. I used AI Technology to accomplish that, along with my deeply creative side.” — Rose Burnett

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all the buzz about NFTs the Elisium NFT Collection is one to watch! Going through the Ages the Elisium NFT Collection takes us from the Caveman to Ancient Civilisations, Modern Impressionism to Futuristic Dystopian Alien Worlds.

From futuristic Alien Wolves in Druid Cities to Galactic Ships and Android wars.

The Elisium NFT Artwork includes stunning alien underwater seascapes with luminous jellyfish and robotic fish. Dystopian humanoid survivor scenes and 3D futuristic cities made of irridescent glass, metallica and droid techology.

There are quirky impressionist NFTs of early history of iconic times like Roman Gladiators, King Arthur, Vikings and Samurai to folklore dragons and fantasy scenes, that delight and challenge the senses.

"I love that NFTs give artists the opportunity to create and sell our digital art on a global platform ~ Rose Burnett, Digital Creator"

The Elisium NFT Collection for the serious NFT Art Collector.

Rose Burnett is the Digital Creator of the Vixen3D and Elisium NFT Collections available on OpenSea. Rose is also a Transformational Coach with popular 38.7K Inspirational YouTube Channel and is Executive Contributor on Brainz Magazine and 2021 CREA Global Awards Honouree for Top Entrepreneurs and Influential Leaders recognized for creative and innovative ideas, adaptability in business, or contributions to sustainability and mental health.

Elisium NFT Collection - Futuristic Alien NFTs by Rose Burnett