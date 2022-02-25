Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2022

 
FIRST VOTE OF THE WEEK: LAST VOTE PREDICTED:
Monday 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (8 bills)

  1. S. 321 – ‘Six Triple Eight’ Congressional Gold Medal Act (Sen. Moran – Financial Services)
  2. S. 3706 – To provide for the application of certain provisions of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 for fiscal year 2021 (Sen. Crapo – Agriculture)
  3. S. 854 – Methamphetamine Response Act of 2021 (Sen. Feinstein – Energy and Commerce)
  4. S. 1543 – STANDUP Act of 2021 (Sen. Hassan – Energy and Commerce)
  5. S. 1662 – Supporting the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration Act (Sen. Lujan – Energy and Commerce)
  6. H.R. 2116 – CROWN Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Watson Coleman – Judiciary)
  7. H.R. 55 – Emmett Till Antilynching Act, as amended (Rep. Rush – Judiciary)
  8. H.R. 2142 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 170 Manhattan Avenue in Buffalo, New York, as the "Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building" (Rep. Higgins (NY) – Oversight and Reform)
TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.  On Friday, the House is not in session.

H.R. 3967 – Honoring our PACT Act of 2021 (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible  

 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Monday, February 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 3967.  Amendments to H.R. 3967 were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

 
 

