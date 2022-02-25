THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2022

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (8 bills)

S. 321 – ‘Six Triple Eight’ Congressional Gold Medal Act (Sen. Moran – Financial Services) S. 3706 – To provide for the application of certain provisions of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 for fiscal year 2021 (Sen. Crapo – Agriculture) – To provide for the application of certain provisions of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 for fiscal year 2021 (Sen. Crapo – Agriculture) S. 854 – Methamphetamine Response Act of 2021 (Sen. Feinstein – Energy and Commerce) S. 1543 – STANDUP Act of 2021 (Sen. Hassan – Energy and Commerce) S. 1662 – Supporting the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration Act (Sen. Lujan – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 2116 – CROWN Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Watson Coleman – Judiciary) H.R. 55 – Emmett Till Antilynching Act, as amended (Rep. Rush – Judiciary) – Emmett Till Antilynching Act, as amended (Rep. Rush – Judiciary) H.R. 2142 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 170 Manhattan Avenue in Buffalo, New York, as the "Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building" (Rep. Higgins (NY) – Oversight and Reform)

TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House is not in session.

H.R. 3967 – Honoring our PACT Act of 2021 (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible