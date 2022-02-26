Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.25.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

James “Jim” Wunderman, 64, of Pleasant Hill, has been appointed to the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority Board of Directors, where he has served since 2015. Wunderman has been President and Chief Executive Officer at the Bay Area Council since 2004 and a Professor at the University of California, Davis Graduate School of Management since 2010. He was Senior Vice President of External Affairs at the Providian Financial Corporation from 1997 to 2004, Chief of Staff in the San Francisco Mayor’s Office from 1993 to 1995 and Vice President and General Manager at NorCal Waste Systems Inc. from 1987 to 1991. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Wunderman is a Democrat.

Alan Guy, 39, of Lafayette, has been appointed to the Contractors State License Board. Guy has been Chief Executive Officer and President and Co-Founder of Anvil Builders Inc. since 2010. He was a Project Manager at Webcor Builders Inc. from 2005 to 2009. Guy is a member of the Boy Scouts of America Lunch-o-ree Steering Committee and Construction Millennials of America. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Guy is a Republican.

David Ramirez, 21, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Associate Degree for Transfer Intersegmental Implementation Committee. Ramirez has been Student Trustee for the Pasadena Area Community College District Board of Trustees since 2020 and Vice Chair for the Student Trustee Advisory Committee of the Association of Community College Trustees since 2021. He was Legislative Affairs Director for Region VII for the Student Senate of the California Community Colleges from 2020 to 2021 This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ramirez is a Democrat.

Jessie Ryan, 44, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Associate Degree for Transfer Intersegmental Implementation Committee. Ryan has been Executive Vice President at the Campaign for College Opportunity since 2015, where she held multiple positions from 2006 to 2015, including Associate Director, Policy Director and Central Valley Director. She was a Circuit Rider at the Great Valley Center from 2004 to 2006. Ryan was an AmeriCorps VISTA member at the Central Valley Digital Network from 2003 to 2004. She is a member of the Executive Team for the Alliance for Regional Collaboration to Heighten Student Success, the Tackling Transfer Policy Advisory Board and the California Community Colleges Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Implementation Workgroup. Ryan earned a Master of Arts degree in Leadership from Saint Mary’s College of California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ryan is a Democrat.

