Submit Release
News Search

There were 857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,854 in the last 365 days.

Understanding GDP

TEXAS, February 25 - The February edition of Fiscal Notes centers on economic data. Up first is a primer on gross domestic product (GDP), the popular government-sourced data tool that originated in the late 1930s to assess the economic health of a country, state or region and measure changes over time. Economists routinely use GDP, and as we explain in this issue, they do so for good reasons. But GDP isn’t perfect, which is why we touch on other statistics that can offset GDP’s shortcomings to ensure the most accurate economic analyses possible.

We also delve into high-frequency data in this edition. High-frequency data — as the name suggests — are released more often than GDP and other traditional economic health measures. These data offer real-time analyses of the economy and have been particularly useful in monitoring abrupt changes stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to these stories, this month’s issue (PDF) features a new look!

You just read:

Understanding GDP

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.