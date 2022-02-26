Intent to Award Sole Source – WA State WAP Network

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source service contract to Opportunity Council, doing business as Building Performance Center. The contract will be awarded on or about April 1, 2022, and will expire on March 31, 2023. The contract is $361,400.00 for the contract period. See Notice Attached.
