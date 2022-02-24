Submit Release
Video: 3 people graduate from Fresno County's DUI court

A Fresno County Superior Court program is aiming to cut down on drunk driving while giving offenders the tools to overcome addiction. After a year-long journey, three people graduated from Fresno County's DUI court Thursday.

