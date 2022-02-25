Submit Release
F&G fish hatcheries are back open for public tours

Idaho Fish & Game's fish hatcheries are back open to the public for tours.

In today’s world, it’s difficult to find an inexpensive place to take the kids for a fun-filled afternoon. One opportunity that is sure to be a good time for everyone is a visit to your local Fish and Game fish hatchery. Fish and Game operates 20 fish hatcheries statewide. Visits are free, and there are numerous activities available at a hatchery to entertain the kids while also teaching them the basics about the life of a fish.   

For most Idaho residents, it is less than an hour drive to your nearest Fish and Game fish hatchery. Hatcheries are open seven days a week, and staff is typically available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to answer any questions you may have.

Some of the activities available at our hatcheries include:

  • Facility tour led by a hatchery professional
  • Self-guided tour with educational kiosks
  • Feeding fish
  • Nature walk around the hatchery

Fishing at Fish and Game hatcheries is not permitted.

For those interested in visiting a hatchery, check out Fish and Game's website to get location and contact information. For a full list of fish hatcheries across the state, go to Fish and Game's hatchery page

Group and school tours are available but require advanced scheduling. We look forward to your visit!

