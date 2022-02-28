Alin Dragu Is Rocking Again With His Melodious Upcoming Song
LONDON, ENGLAND, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alin Dragu’s fans will be really excited and amazed to hear the announcement that Alin Dragu is coming up with new songs soon. He has already won many hearts in different countries by his melodious songs.
His songs are played in 130 countries on the radio, countries including USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Albania, Russia etc. It is a joy for his fans to wait patiently for his beautiful songs. Composers are desperate to compose songs with him in many other languages, like, English, Spanish and wants to include him in electronic disco dance. There were many singers part of MTV rock USA and yet Alin Dragu was among the 20 top singers. Fans already know that he was among top singers and his song were widely spread on MTV rock USA.
His song “I love the days with you”, which was released in 2020, was ranked 1st in the MTV Rock door playlist for 10 weeks and has created different love in his fans heart. Alin Dragu has already released 4 songs in the Romanian language, which include pop, disco, and dance. Among those 4 songs, one of this song is being heard on an online platform in different places like, South America, the Philippines, Australia, the USA, Canada, Vietnam, Turkey, and many more.
The singer is ready to give good news to his fans that he is releasing a new song which will include electronic, disco and dance in 2 languages, i.e., English and Spanish. The song will be released on his Youtube channel and the link is given below.
“Thank you all for loving me and supporting me on this journey. Because of my listeners, I’ve made it so far. To my listeners, this one is for you.”
