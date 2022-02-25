Submit Release
DOJ Narcotics Investigation Leads to Arrest and Seizure of $300,000

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) today announced Marctonio Barnes, age 39 of Beloit, Wis., was arrested following an ongoing narcotics investigation and is being held in the Rock County Jail on two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

 

On February 24, 2022, DCI and local law enforcement simultaneously executed search warrants at 1849 Fayette Avenue and 1950 Fairview Drive in the City of Beloit. During the execution of the search warrants law enforcement found numerous items of narcotics trafficking including: 1 kilogram of suspected cocaine, 3 pounds of suspected marijuana, 3 handguns, firearms magazines, ammunition, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, and $300,000 in U.S. currency.

 

DCI and local law enforcement arrested Barnes during the search warrant executions. Barnes had been on federal pre-trial release for a narcotics conspiracy that he was indited for in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Illinois from a prior case. Marcus Payton, age 35 of Beloit, Wis., fled the scene during the execution of one of the search warrants. Both Barnes and Payton will be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

 

As in any criminal proceeding, Barnes and Payton are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

 

This investigation was led by DCI, with assistance from U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Janesville Police Department – Street Crimes Unit, City of Beloit Tactical Operations Unit, Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

 

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.

 

