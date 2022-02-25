February 25, 2022

Augusta, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today expressing her deep gratitude to members of the Maine National Guard whose deployments to Maine hospitals are scheduled to end today.

“On behalf of the people of Maine, I thank the Maine National Guard – from the bottom of my heart – for their heroic and compassionate work to support our incredible health care workers and take care of Maine people in their hour of need,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Each of you has stepped up to meet this unique and unprecedented challenge with fortitude, full hearts, and an unwavering dedication to the health and welfare of Maine people. We are immensely grateful for all that you have done and for the sacrifice of your families and your employers.”

“Maine’s health systems have joined together during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide extraordinary care, yet they needed help starting in December of 2021, after over 18 months of relentless, hard work,” said Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. “The Maine National Guard arrived just before COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record high levels and are departing after hospitalizations have plummeted, ensuring the hospitals are able to resume their service to Maine residents without these valiant workers’ assistance.”

“It has been a privilege for us to work alongside our dedicated friends in the health care field these past few weeks," said Major General Douglas Farnham, Maine's Adjutant General. “Maine cannot thank our health care workers enough. They have been incredibly gracious and welcoming to our Soldiers and Airmen. We also continue to thank our employers and family members for their support and flexibility – their sacrifices enable us to do our jobs, both at home and abroad.”

