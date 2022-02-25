Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,882 in the last 365 days.

Travel Advisory: Overnight Closures Needed for Route 6 Bridge Work in Providence

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close Route 6 East at the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge in Providence overnight during the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 2 and Tuesday, March 8. The closure will allow RIDOT to remove a beam damaged by a truck last year and replace it with a new one.

Detours will be in place from midnight to 5 a.m., when traffic is lightest and there will be less impact to travelers. All traffic will exit at Killingly Street and follow a detour using Hartford Avenue (Route 6A) to get back onto Route 6 East. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

The replacement of the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge is the last bridge to be worked on as part of an $9.6 million project for 13 bridges and culverts in Providence, Scituate, Foster, Glocester and Smithfield. The Glenbridge Avenue Bridge carries 14,200 vehicles per day and is a vital link across the Route 6 highway corridor, connecting businesses and neighborhoods along Hartford Avenue and Manton Avenue.

RIDOT is building a new bridge deck built next to the old bridge, which will be slid in place when ready. This accelerated bridge construction approach is less disruptive overall and is an alternative to phased construction that would have required lane closures on the bridge over a two-year period, causing traffic delays and increased air pollution from emissions.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

You just read:

Travel Advisory: Overnight Closures Needed for Route 6 Bridge Work in Providence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.