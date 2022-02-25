Suspect In Custody After Barricade In Cecil County

February 25, 2022

(CECILTON, MD) — A Cecil County man is in State Police custody this afternoon after he barricaded himself inside a house with his eighteen-month-old child, following an alleged armed confrontation with his landlord.

The man is identified as Thomas Kristman, 36, of Cecilton, Md. After consultation with the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office Kristman is being charged this afternoon with first degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The eighteen-month-old child is not being identified. He was taken into custody and reunited with his mother who responded to the scene.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. today, Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack were dispatched to a home in the 200-block of Bohemia Avenue in Cecilton, for an alleged dispute between a landlord and a tenant. The landlord called 9-1-1 and reported to police that his tenant pointed a gun at him and then fired a shot into the air.

State Police arrived on the scene and made several attempts to contact the tenant, later identified as Kristman. Kristman refused to respond. Knowing he was armed and due to the threats reportedly made, troopers established a perimeter around the home and called for the Maryland State Police Special Tactical Assault Team Element, or STATE Team, to respond.

Troopers attempted to convince Kristman for approximately two hours to come out. They called his cell phone repeatedly. After several attempts, contact was made by telephone. Kristman came out of the home unarmed and was taken into custody without further incident.

Kristman was transported to the hospital for an examination. Following his release from the hospital, he will be taken to central booking at the Cecil County Detention Center, where he will have his initial appearance before a court commissioner.

No shots were fired from the residence by Kristman during the two-hour incident except for the victim’s account that the suspect fired a shot in his presence. No shots were fired by police.

State Police investigators are obtaining a search warrant for the house where Kristman was located and will be conducting a search later this afternoon.

Troopers from the North East Barrack, the STATE Team and the Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene. Sheriff deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to provide assistance.

The investigation is continuing.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications msp.media@maryland.gov