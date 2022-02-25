DLS Criminal Incidents
VSP A Troop Press Release
Summary of Incidents:
Trooper Mihaljevic
22A1001011
Name: Alex James Gero
Age: 30
Hometown: Colchester
Date and Time of Violation: 2/22/22 @ 1722
Location: I 89 N Exit 14 South Burlington
Court Date and Time: 3/15/22 @ 0815
Court: Chittenden County Superior - Burlington
Trooper Cote
22A1001080
Name: Dennis Shanley
Age: 78
Hometown: Cambridge
Date and Time of Violation: 2/23/22 @ 1147
Location: VT RT 15 & Cady HIll Rd Cambridge
Court Date and Time: 4/20/22 @ 1230
Court: Lamoille County Superior - Hyde Park
Trooper Lippa
22A2000732
Name: Megan Porter
Age: 35
Hometown: Burlington
Date and Time of Violation: 2/16/22 @ 0138
Location: I 89 S MM 115.2 St. Albans
Court Date and Time: 4/18/22 @ 0830
Court: Franklin Superior Court - St. Albans
A Trooper is made up of the Williston, St Albans, Middlesex. St Johnsbury and Derby barracks.
Driving with Criminally Suspended License Violations between 2/16/22 - 2/23/22
Barracks Clerk
VSP St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993 ext. 2702