DLS Criminal Incidents

VSP A Troop Press Release 

Summary of Incidents:  

Trooper Mihaljevic

22A1001011

Name: Alex James Gero 

Age: 30 

Hometown: Colchester 

Date and Time of Violation: 2/22/22 @ 1722

Location: I 89 N Exit 14 South Burlington 

Court Date and Time: 3/15/22 @ 0815

Court:  Chittenden County Superior - Burlington

Trooper Cote

22A1001080

Name: Dennis Shanley

Age: 78 

Hometown: Cambridge

Date and Time of Violation: 2/23/22 @ 1147

Location: VT RT 15 & Cady HIll Rd Cambridge

Court Date and Time: 4/20/22 @ 1230

Court:  Lamoille County Superior - Hyde Park 

Trooper Lippa

22A2000732

Name: Megan Porter

Age: 35

Hometown: Burlington

Date and Time of Violation: 2/16/22 @ 0138 

Location: I 89 S MM 115.2 St. Albans 

Court Date and Time: 4/18/22 @ 0830

Court:  Franklin Superior Court - St. Albans 

A Trooper is made up of the Williston, St Albans, Middlesex. St Johnsbury and Derby barracks. 

Driving with Criminally Suspended License Violations between 2/16/22 - 2/23/22

​Jessica L. Cucinelli

Barracks Clerk 

VSP St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Rd 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993 ext. 2702

