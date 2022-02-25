ROAD CLOSURE - HIGHGATE

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

In the area of VT Route 78 from Machia Rd to Shawville Rd in Highgate will be shutdown to all traffic due to an accident.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.