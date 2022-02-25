MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries during March

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 25, 2022

CONTACT: Bob Wheaton, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout March. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint.

March's mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce and protein, including apples, grapefruit, turkey and cheese. March dates for distributions are:

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road. Tuesday, March 1, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at 10 a.m.

St. Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St. Wednesday, March 2, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at 9 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy. Thursday, March 3, at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at 10 a.m.

South Flint Food Kitchen (conducted by End Times church), 3410 Fenton Road Friday, March 4, at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at 11 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy. Monday, March 7, at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, at 10 a.m. Monday, March 21, at 10 a.m. Monday, March 28, at 10 a.m.



Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Information about additional food distributions will be announced as they are scheduled. To check food distribution schedules, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website at FBEM.org and find the updated schedule on the Mobile Pantry Distribution page, or call 810-239-4441.

# # #