LegitScript’s Rigorous Certification Process Verifies APEX Recovery Rehab

APEX Recovery Rehab announces it has received certification from organization LegitScript, guaranteeing transparency in the online addiction treatment industry.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APEX Recovery Rehab, the premier drug and alcohol rehab treatment center in San Diego, announces its LegitScript certification after a review of the company's treatment practices. LegitScript certification focuses on compliance with the standards of this organization and is relied on by companies as prominent as Facebook, Google, and Bing to ensure the legitimacy and legality of addiction treatment providers in the United States.
LegitScript has long been committed to making the internet a safer and more transparent ecosystem. Providing industry-recognized certification programs for companies, LegitScript is at the forefront of trustworthiness in e-commerce payment providers and search engine platforms to monitor health and other high-risk websites.
The LegitScript Addiction Treatment Provider Certification Standards covers 19 rigorous checkpoints, involving business practices, policies and procedures, website content, and staff history. APEX Recovery Rehab underwent an arduous review process to ensure that clients can be confident in their health programs for addiction treatment online. APEX Recovery Rehab has worked hard to meet the highest standards of care across the industry, and the LegitScript certification is one step in the right direction to transparency and safety for APEX Recovery Rehab.
APEX Recovery Rehab has the highest standards of care across the industry guidelines, which culminated with receiving Joint Commission accreditation after undergoing a thorough on-site visit and review.
As the only Joint Commission accredited drug and alcohol addiction treatment center in San Diego, APEX’s approach to delivering evidence-based results through innovative and integrated addiction treatment with the best clinical psychologist and licensed professionals is unsurpassed in the San Diego area.
The LegitScript certification is an achievement APEX Recovery Rehab is incredibly proud of. Priding ourselves on exceeding industry standards through the treatment of addiction all the way through to recovery, the LegitScript certification solidifies our experience as providing the gold standard of care in the San Diego area.
Online help plays a crucial role in the treatment of addictions in the modern day, from telehealth treatment to online resources LegitScript has been proactive to ensure transparency within the addiction and treatment industry, and we are more than pleased to receive this verification from an organization as dedicated to transparency and clarity as we are.
About APEX Recovery Rehab
APEX Recovery Rehab is an addiction healthcare company for people looking for a number of addiction and mental health treatment in California. Based in San Diego, the rehab center covers a variety of treatment programs; their approach focuses on detoxification within a relaxing drug-free environment, as well as therapies including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Family Therapy.
Through our comprehensive approach to care, we have made a concerted effort to recruit top-of-the-line professionals, psychologists, and physicians to create a tailor-made treatment plan, focusing on the behavioral, emotional, psychological, social, and physical facets of addiction
Press inquiries can be directed to the APEX office on (877) 881-2689 or via email at info@apex.rehab. Postal queries can be directed to 2810 Camino del Rio S #106, San Diego, CA 92108.
To check out the APEX Recovery Rehab website, head to https://apex.rehab/.
Matthew Bruhin
Apex Recovery Rehab
+1 818-620-0624
info@apex.rehab
