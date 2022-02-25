Governor statement on shooting death of West Mesa High School student

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued the following statement following the shooting death of a West Mesa High School student in Albuquerque:

“I am devastated by the death of this young student today. My thoughts are with the students, families and staff of West Mesa High School and the greater Albuquerque community, and my prayers are with the loved ones of all those affected by this senseless act of violence. Gun violence is a scourge on our society, especially among young people – we must continue to do everything in our power to prevent these tragedies from occurring. My office is in close contact with the district and local authorities as additional details of the investigation are made available and the state stands ready to assist the community however we can.”